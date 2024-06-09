Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,017 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,729,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,210,615. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APP opened at $81.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

