Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,982 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

