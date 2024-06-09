Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Get Pioneer Bankshares alerts:

Pioneer Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.