Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 86,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Pono Capital Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

