Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.33

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.33 and traded as high as C$40.09. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.99, with a volume of 3,674,728 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.34.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

