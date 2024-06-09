PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Cut by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of PriceSmart worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2,132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 263,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $44,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

