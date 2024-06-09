Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 12%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 126,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 541,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

Primorus Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.