ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.07. 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.