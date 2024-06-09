Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

