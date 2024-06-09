Prudential PLC Acquires 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $271.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $282.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average is $236.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.