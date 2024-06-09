Prudential PLC Acquires 143,641 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 311.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,641 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,312 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

