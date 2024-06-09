Prudential PLC Acquires 15,246 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 78.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in General Motors by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,615,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

