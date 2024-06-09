Prudential PLC Acquires 701 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $280.50 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

