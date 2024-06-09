Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 161.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMB opened at $40.70 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

