Prudential PLC Buys 12,585 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

