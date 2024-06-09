Prudential PLC Buys 14,400 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $74.71.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

