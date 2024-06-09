Prudential PLC Buys 243,716 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 301.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,716 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

