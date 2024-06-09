Prudential PLC Buys New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of Haemonetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,591,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,952,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Haemonetics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 61,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

