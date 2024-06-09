Prudential PLC Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in RTX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

NYSE:RTX opened at $108.11 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

