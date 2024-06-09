Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,947,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,051,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.86.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

