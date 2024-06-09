Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,568,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $361.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $363.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.67 and its 200 day moving average is $329.59. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

