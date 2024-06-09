Prudential PLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prudential PLC cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after acquiring an additional 271,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,120,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.