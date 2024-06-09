Prudential PLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.