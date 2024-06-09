Prudential PLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.