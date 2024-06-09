Prudential PLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,636 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

