Prudential PLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.04 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

