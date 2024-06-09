Prudential PLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

