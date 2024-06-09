Prudential PLC Has $3.77 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.48 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

