Prudential PLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $440.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

