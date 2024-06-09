Prudential PLC Increases Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Prudential PLC raised its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 884.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MNSO stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

