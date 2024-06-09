Prudential PLC Invests $3.84 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNSL opened at $387.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

