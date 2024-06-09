Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $65.28 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

