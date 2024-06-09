Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,591,997 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 7.49% of Prenetics Global worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. Prenetics Global Limited has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 193.60%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Prenetics Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

