Prudential PLC Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

