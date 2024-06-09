Prudential PLC Purchases 1,006 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Halliburton by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Halliburton by 941.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 136,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

