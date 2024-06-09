Prudential PLC Purchases 120,898 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 358.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,898 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

