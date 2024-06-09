Prudential PLC Purchases 1,254 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,786 shares of company stock worth $76,906,241. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 342.09, a P/E/G ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

