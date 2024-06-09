Prudential PLC Purchases 13,560 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Prudential PLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 331.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day moving average of $219.16. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

