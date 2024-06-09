Prudential PLC Purchases 14,190 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

