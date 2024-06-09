Prudential PLC Purchases 17,629 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,499 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after buying an additional 294,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,360,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $354,822,000 after acquiring an additional 401,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

