Prudential PLC Purchases 30,179 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.8 %

ALSN stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

