Prudential PLC Purchases 3,848 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYX stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

