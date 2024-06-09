Prudential PLC Sells 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $768.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $789.12.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

