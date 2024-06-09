Prudential PLC Sells 68 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,800.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,929.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,836.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,304.44 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

