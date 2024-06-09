Prudential PLC Sells 72 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.04 and its 200-day moving average is $254.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

