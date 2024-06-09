Prudential PLC Sells 81,020 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,020 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

