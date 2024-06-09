Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $61.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

