Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edison International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Edison International by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Edison International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.98 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

