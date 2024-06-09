Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,945,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.