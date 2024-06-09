Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 100,633 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 228.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

